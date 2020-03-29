BBC Sport's five things to do today

From the section

Read this...

Toilet roll? Check. Dog in the slips? Check. Find out how cricketers are coping with staying at home.

Watch this...

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min takes MOTDx's Reece Parkinson through his Match of the Day Mix playlist, featuring K-pop stars BTS, rapper Future and... Spongebob Squarepants.

Media playback is not supported on this device Match of the Day Mix: Tottenham's Son Heung-min reveals his playlist

Try this...

Joe Wicks shares his favourite five exercises that can be done at home without equipment.

Media playback is not supported on this device Joe Wicks: Top five exercises

Listen to this...

Mark Chapman is joined by a series of high-profile sports stars and correspondents on this 5 live Sport special.

Take this...

Can you name every Premier League club's top goalscorer? Take our quiz

Sign up for BBC Sport notifications sent straight to your device