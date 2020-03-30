Transfer rumours: Maddison, Willian, Coutinho, Lovren, Ceballos

Manchester United may turn their attention to Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 23, after long-time target and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, 24, was involved in another off-field incident. (Daily Star)

Liverpool are not interested in re-signing Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 27, who is on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are closely monitoring Sao Paulo's 'new Kaka' Igor Gomes, 21, while Barcelona, Sevilla and Ajax are all also interested in the Brazil Under-20 midfielder. (AS)

Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Willian, 31, is keen to continue playing in the Premier League if he leaves Stamford Bridge, putting Arsenal and Tottenham on alert. (ESPN Brazil - in Portuguese)

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are keen on Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, 30, with the Croat out of favour at Anfield. (Teamtalk)

On-loan Arsenal full-back Dani Ceballos, 23, would rather move back to Real Betis than stay at Emirates Stadium, if parent club Real Madrid don't want the Spaniard back. (Estadio Deportivo via Express)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is open to finishing the Premier League season behind closed doors, with a 'World Cup-style' tournament. (Telegraph - subscription required)