Sport England's £195m for sport & exercise physical activity during coronavirus crisis

Sport England has pledged funding of £195m for sport and physical activity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme includes a £20m emergency grant fund which clubs and community organisations can bid for.

It also offers additional support to organisations that already receive funding.

"We hope this package will ease the pressure on a huge number of the organisations," Sport England's chief executive Tim Hollingsworth said.

“Sporting events are being cancelled, gyms and leisure centres are closed, clubs and community groups are not operating, and children and young people are all at home.

"This is impacting the sector financially in a significant way, although it is heartening to see huge amounts of innovation and agility, with many operators getting classes online in a matter of days to enable home workouts, for example.

"We want the sector not just to come through this crisis but to be in a position to thrive again in the future."

Last week, Sport England launched the #StayInWorkOut intitiative.

The campaign encourages people to do one outdoor exercise session a day and is aimed at people of all ages, including those who want to get active with their children and the over 70s.

You can find out more at Sport England's official website.