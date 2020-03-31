Transfer rumours: De Ligt, Pogba, Sanchez, Bale and Ramsey

Manchester United are preparing a bid for Juventus and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 20, with France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, set to leave Old Trafford and go the other way. (Star)

The Red Devils could be forced into paying Chile striker Alexis Sanchez, 31, a £1.1m annual loyalty fee when he returns from his loan spell at Inter Milan. (Sun)

Everton are planning huge summer bids for Real Madrid's Wales forward Gareth Bale, 30, and Juventus' Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 29. (90min.com)

Meanwhile, the Toffees are using video conferencing service Zoom to stay in touch with team-mates and medical staff, with injured France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 30, set to talk to his surgeon on the platform. (Guardian)

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, 32, has defended his comments where he compared Chelsea striker and his France team-mate Olivier Giroud, 33, to a 'go kart' on an Instagram live session. (Marca)

Arsenal are interested in Ivory Coast siblings, midfielder Hamed Traore, 20, who is on loan at Sassuolo from Empoli, and his brother Amad, 17, a winger at Atalanta. (90min.com)