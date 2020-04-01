Transfer rumours: Belligham, Braithwaite, Sancho, Meunier

West Ham are preparing a surprise £15m bid for Barcelona and Norway forward Martin Braithwaite, 28, who has made only three appearances since moving to the Nou Camp in January. (Mail)

Borussia Dortmund are just a signature away from winning the race to land highly rated 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City.(Bild, via Birmingham Mail)

England striker Marcus Rashford admits he is desperate to play with compatriot and Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, 20, at Manchester United next season. (Sun)

​Manchester United are monitoring Thomas Meunier's situation at Paris Saint-Germain with the 28-year-old Belgian defender's future remaining unsolved. (90min.com)

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is eyeing a reunion with Real Madrid's Colombian 28-year-old forward James Rodriguez. (Mirror)

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba's priority remains to join Real Madrid when the transfer window opens, because of the 27-year-old's desire to link up with Zinedine Zidane. (90min.com)

Chelsea midfielder Willian thinks Liverpool are so far ahead in the Premier League table because they have not changed manager since 2015. (ESPN Brazil)

Meanwhile, Brazilian Willian, 31, could reunite with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri at Juventus when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires this summer. (Tuttosport)

Sheffield Wednesday left-back Morgan Fox, 26, is attracting the interest of Championship rivals Middlesbrough. (Yorkshire Post)

Leeds United will sign French goalkeeper Illan Meslier, 20, on a permanent deal from Ligue 1 side Lorient if they win promotion to the Premier League. (Mirror)