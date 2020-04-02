BBC to air memorable sporting highlights including London 2012

Team GB won 65 medals at London 2012, including 29 golds

The London 2012 Olympics and Euro '96 are just some of the memorable moments that viewers on the BBC can relive this summer after the coronavirus pandemic decimated the sporting calendar.

The 2012 opening ceremony will air on BBC One in the spring, along with a number of highlights programmes showcasing the key moments from the Games, including Super Saturday.

With Euro 2020 postponed to 2021, the BBC will air some of football’s most memorable football matches in June and July - including the best of Euro '96.

July will also see some of Wimbledon’s greatest moments air once again, including Andy Murray’s maiden triumph at SW19 in 2013.

Other highlights include:

Match of Their Day will air on Saturday nights, as the BBC’s football pundits choose their favourite Premier League matches and top moments from years gone by.

Football Focus will continue every week with classic matches broadcast every Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The BBC Sport website will stream some of the best matches from the archive, as part of a weekly ‘Rewind’ series.

April’s World Snooker Championships will be replaced by some of the best matches from tournaments gone by.

In July, highlights from both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics will fill the void left by Tokyo 2020’s postponement.

Test Match Special will mark the 40th anniversary of its ‘View From The Boundary’ feature by making 40 of its best episodes available to listen on BBC Sounds.

The BBC will offer a range of podcasts - including the fourth series of the award-winning That Peter Crouch Podcast.

A brand new Question of Sport podcast will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live on Saturday afternoons.

A range of sport documentaries are available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

Exact scheduling details will be confirmed in due course.

“In these unprecedented and difficult times we are delighted to bring some of the most incredible sporting events from years gone by to our audiences over the next few months," said director of sport Barbara Slater.

"From glorious moments at the Olympics including the magic of London 2012, thrilling Euro 96 matches, wonderful Wimbledon moments and the best of World Championship snooker, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”