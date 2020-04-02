Transfer rumours: Wilson, Aubameyang, Ceballos

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, 28, says he does not deserve to be linked with bigger Premier League clubs because of his poor form this season. (Sky Sports)

Gent and Canada striker Jonathan David, 20, says he would love to play in the Premier League in the future. (Guardian)

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, and Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, 24, are among the players giving clubs a headache over contract extensions after the transfer window was pushed back. (Telegraph)

Wolves and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, 28, has revealed he does not have a release clause, amid interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid. (Marca, via Mail)

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, 23, has been placed on a list of players surplus to requirements at Real Madrid, paving the way for Arsenal to make a move. (Mirror)

Aston Villa's English midfielder Jack Grealish, 24, has been told he has no chance of joining Manchester United this summer. (Star)

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are being linked with Marseille's 22-year-old French midfielder Maxime Lopez. (Birmingham Live)

Tottenham and South Korea forward Son Heung-min, 27, is set to complete a four-week national service stint in his native country during the delay in the season caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Sun)

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 28, warns of injuries to players if authorities rush players' return to action. (Telegraph)

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen on a reunion with Real Madrid's Colombian 28-year-old forward James Rodriguez, having coached him during his time in charge at the Spanish giants. (Mirror)