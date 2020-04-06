Transfer rumours: Sancho, Martinez, Traore, Lingard, Giroud

Manchester United are increasingly confident of signing England forward Jadon Sancho, 20, from Borussia Dortmund this summer. (Standard)

Barcelona are keen to sign Lautaro Martinez, 22, from Inter Milan but know they face competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City for the Argentina striker. (Marca)

Wolves will not sell Adama Troare for less than £70m this summer after the 24-year-old Spanish winger was linked with a move to Liverpool. (Football Insider)

Arsenal have identified Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez as a summer transfer target. The 23-year-old Spain international has a 30m euro (£26m) release clause in his contract. (La Razon - in Spanish)

What are Premier League clubs doing on pay? A round-up of what each English top-flight club is doing to tackle the cashflow gap caused by the coronavirus crisis...

Governing body Fifa plan to extend the 2019-20 season indefinitely in order to allow each country's football authority to determine when its campaigns can finish. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have all enquired about the availability of Valencia's 20-year-old Spanish winger Ferran Torres. (Goal)

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, 27, has no intention of leaving the club this summer. The England international has previously been linked with Arsenal and Everton. (Metro)

Liverpool are considering a double bid to sign Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria and French forward Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach. (Express)

France striker Olivier Giroud, 33, has held preliminary talks with Chelsea over a new contract at Stamford Bridge. (Football.London)

The Blues are set to rival Arsenal for the signing of German defender Jerome Boateng, who is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at Bayern Munich. (Mail)