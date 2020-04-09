BBC Sport's five things you might have missed
-
Sport
Here are five things you might have missed on BBC Sport today.
1. Ronaldo gets the band back together
Ronaldo (the original one) brought out a parade of stars for a video call on Instagram. David Beckham, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos and Iker Casillas all showed up, but what did they have to say?
2. 'The power of everyone coming together'
Bournemouth captain Simon Francis told BBC Sport's Natalie Pirks the Premier League players' initiative supporting the NHS was "not a knee-jerk reaction" to Health Secretary Matt Hancock talking about their pay.
3. 'I want seconds... I want thirds!'
In the first of a new series, we caught up with Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi.
4. Running a school and police command from the kitchen
Karen Findlay is co-head coach of Harlequins Ladies but also a Chief Superintendent in the Met Police.
5. And just because we're all missing live sport...
Here's some action from this week's Belarusian Cup semi-finals.
