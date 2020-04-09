BBC Sport's five things you might have missed

Here are five things you might have missed on BBC Sport today.

1. Ronaldo gets the band back together

Ronaldo (the original one) brought out a parade of stars for a video call on Instagram. David Beckham, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos and Iker Casillas all showed up, but what did they have to say?

Real's first Galacticos dominated the football headlines during the early part of the Noughties

2. 'The power of everyone coming together'

Bournemouth captain Simon Francis told BBC Sport's Natalie Pirks the Premier League players' initiative supporting the NHS was "not a knee-jerk reaction" to Health Secretary Matt Hancock talking about their pay.

3. 'I want seconds... I want thirds!'

In the first of a new series, we caught up with Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I'm staying active, I'm staying ready'

4. Running a school and police command from the kitchen

Karen Findlay is co-head coach of Harlequins Ladies but also a Chief Superintendent in the Met Police.

5. And just because we're all missing live sport...

Here's some action from this week's Belarusian Cup semi-finals.

Media playback is not supported on this device Football carries on in Belarus amid coronavirus pandemic

