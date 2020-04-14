BBC Sport's five things to do today
1. 'Mr Bean has a winners' medal'
Pub owner. Professional poker player (briefly). World-class cricketer. Read the story of Englishman Harry Gurney.
2. DO try this at home
For this week's #GoalsAtHome challenge we're asking you to recreate this amazing strike from Watford's Gerard Deulofeu in their FA Cup semi-final against Wolves last season.
3. Overindulged this weekend?
Get yourself back on track with Olympic champion Jade Jones' workout...
4. When Wrighty almost joined Chelsea
A week after Chris Sutton revealed he had almost joined Manchester United, his Monday Night Club colleague Ian Wright talked about nearly signing for Chelsea.
5. And finally...
Can you match the footballer to the haircut? Take our quiz...
