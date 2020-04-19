Transfer rumours: Kane, Bale, Neymar, Lacazette, Dembele, Havertz

Juventus have turned their attention to signing 26-year-old Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Real Madrid have pulled out of the race to sign Harry Kane because of the financial effects of coronavirus. (Mail)

Real Madrid are considering selling up to six first-team players, including Wales winger Gareth Bale, 30, and 28-year-old Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez. (AS)

Paris St-Germain are preparing a new deal until 2025 for Brazil forward Neymar. It would see the 28-year-old earn 38m euros (£33m) per year. (Sport - in Spanish)

Arsenal could offer France forward Alexandre Lacazette, 28, to Atletico Madrid as part of the deal that sees Ghana midfielder Thomas Party, 26, join the Gunners. (Sun)

Arsenal have enquired about 29-year-old Valencia and Spain winger Rodrigo Moreno. (Mirror)

Arsenal and Manchester United are weighing up a move for 22-year-old Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele. (Sport - in Spanish)

Manchester United have added Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Kai Havertz, 20, to their transfer shortlist. (Standard)

Chelsea are preparing a £20m move for 23-year-old Freiburg and Germany striker Luca Waldschmidt. (Sun)

Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud, 33, has agreed personal terms with Inter Milan. (Tuttosport via Mail)

Inter Milan are ready to offer Everton £25m for 20-year-old Italy forward Moise Kean. (Express)

Newcastle will have £200m to spend on new players and club improvements if the proposed takeover deal goes through. (Mirror)

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart, 33, is a target for Derby and Besiktas. (Sun)

Former Manchester City and Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri, 32, is set to be sacked by Anderlecht after failing to contact the club during the coronavirus lockdown. (Derniere Huere via Mail)

Leeds may be able to buy on-loan defender Ben White, 22, from Brighton for a cheaper price in the summer because of the impact of coronavirus on football finances. (Express)