Quarantine Quiz: The Picture Round

The Quarantine Quiz is back on Saturday and we have a bonus round to get you in the mood.

How many of these sports people can you name? And, as a clue, they have all featured in last week's edition of BBC Sport's weekly sporting quiz.

The fourth episode of our quiz begins at 19:00 BST on Saturday, 25 April and you can watch and join in live online here and on BBC Sport's YouTube channel.

England cricketer Stuart Broad and Radio 1 DJ and singer/songwriter Mollie King - Broad's girlfriend - will co-host the quiz with BBC Sport presenter Liam Loftus.

We want you to get involved via #bbcsportsquiz.