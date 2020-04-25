Transfer rumours: Aubameyang, Pogba, Ronaldo, Sancho, Neymar, Mbappe

Paris St-Germain have made a bid for Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, including 32-year-old Argentine midfielder Angel di Maria - who had a failed stint at Old Trafford in 2015 - as part of the deal. (Mail)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s father Pierre-Francois has seemingly urged the 20-year-old Gabon striker to sign a new contract at Arsenal in an Instagram post of his son signing his first contract at the club. (Mirror)

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, has pledged to stay at Juventus until 2022 amid rumours linking him with a return to former club Manchester United. (Sun)

Borussia Dortmund believe they can persuade England winger Jadon Sancho, 20, to stay at the club despite speculation that a move to Manchester United has been agreed. (Teamtalk)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez still dreams of signing Paris St-Germain striker Neymar, according to the 28-year-old Brazilian’s agent. (Goal)

PSG would “rather let Kylian Mbappe rot on the bench” than sell the 21-year-old France striker to Real Madrid. (Sun)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has personally called PSG’s Belgian defender Thomas Meunier, 28, in an attempt to secure the full-back’s transfer this summer. (Express)

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, 23, told a fan he would be staying at the club, quelling rumours of a move to Manchester United. (Goal)

Leicester are still interested in Lille striker Victory Osimhen, 21, but could lose out to Italian sides Juventus and Inter Milan in their pursuit of the Nigerian. (Mail)

Arsenal will need to qualify for next season’s Champions League to be able to afford Atletico Madrid and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 26. (Express)

Norwich have agreed a deal to sign 23-year-old Luxembourg forward Danel Sinani from F91 Dudelange on a three-year deal. (Sky Sports)