World Snooker Championship: Watch & vote for your shot of the decade

World Snooker Championship: Vote for your shot of the decade

In normal times the World Snooker Championship final would have finished this Monday evening, bringing to a climax 17 days of stunning shots and precise pots.

To try to compensate for its absence, we've put together 10 shots from the last 10 years - one for each from 2010 - and want you to vote for your favourite.

There are some absolute crackers so it won't be easy. Watch the video above and then make your choice...

