Transfer rumours: Pogba, Aubameyang, Ozil, Rice, Van de Beek, Rodriguez

Manchester United may be pushed into selling France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, for a cut-price deal because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on football finances. (Goal)

Arsenal will sell Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, for £30m as they do not want him to leave on a free transfer. (Sun)

The Gunners have yet to offer a contract extension to German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 31. (ESPN)

West Ham will refuse any offer made by Chelsea for England midfielder Declan Rice, 21. (Goal)

Newcastle and Everton have emerged as surprise contenders for the signature of Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek. Manchester United and Real Madrid have also been linked with the 23-year-old. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Everton have offered a four-year deal to Real Madrid and Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez, 28. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in signing Monaco and France striker Wissam Ben Yedder, 29. (L'Equipe - in French)

Everton have held talks with Barcelona over 20-year-old centre back Jean-Clair Todibo. The French youngster is currently on loan at Schalke. (Mail)

Liverpool have opened talks with the representatives of Lille and Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen, 21. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Newcastle are considering replacing manager Steve Bruce with Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus, who led the Brazilian club to the 2019 Copa Libertadores title. (Goal)

Arsenal will have to pay Real Madrid 50m euros (£44m) if they want to sign on-loan Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, 23, on a permanent deal. (AS - in Spanish)

Arsenal are struggling to tie 18-year-old English winger Bukayo Saka down to a new contract with other Premier League clubs interested. (90min)

Chelsea want to sign Paris St-Germain's 17-year-old French midfielder Kays Ruiz-Atil, who is out of contract in 2021. (L'Equipe - in French)