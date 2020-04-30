Transfer rumours: Grealish, Sancho, Fekir, Coutinho, Moses, Semedo

Manchester United favour a move for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, 24, over his England team-mate and Leicester midfielder James Maddison, 23. (Manchester Evening News)

Real Madrid and Barcelona have joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho. Manchester United are also keen on the 20-year-old. (Bild - in German)

Arsenal face competition from AC Milan to sign Real Betis and France midfielder Nabil Fekir, 26. (Marca - in Spanish)

Bayern Munich are only willing to pay £60m for Manchester City and Germany winger Leroy Sane, 24. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona will not sell Brazil winger Philippe Coutinho for less than 100m euros (£87m). Chelsea have been linked with the 27-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Inter Milan are keen to make Victor Moses' loan deal permanent but want Chelsea to drop their 12m euros (£10m) asking price for the 29-year Nigeria winger. (Calciomercato)

Manchester City have started negotiations with Barcelona over a deal for Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo, 26. The deal would involve fellow Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo, 25, moving in the opposite direction. (Sport)

Brazil midfielder Fernandinho, 34, wants to sign a new deal at Manchester City. (Sky Sports)

Bournemouth and Scotland winger Ryan Fraser, 26, wants to join Tottenham when his contract expires this summer. (Football Insider)

Arsenal's head of football Raul Sanllehi has told club staff that transfers are not a priority this summer. (Standard)

Manchester United will reject any bids for English goalkeeper Dean Henderson during the next transfer window. The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Sheffield United. (ESPN)

Aston Villa's Spanish striker Borja Baston will return to former club Real Zaragoza when his contract expires in the summer. The 27-year-old joined Villa in January. (Sport Aragon - in Spanish)

Burnley and former England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 33, is keen on a move to Leeds United, and would be willing to take a pay cut. (Football Insider)