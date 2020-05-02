Transfer rumours: De Bruyne, Sanchez, Coutinho, Jovic, Suarez, Lingard

Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 28, has hinted he could quit Manchester City if their Champions League ban is upheld. (HLN, via Manchester Evening News)

Roma want to sign Chile forward Alexis Sanchez on loan. The 31-year-old is currently at Inter Milan, on loan from Manchester United. (Sky Sport Italia, via Goal - in Italian)

Roma also want to keep Manchester United loanee and England defender Chris Smalling, 30, for at least another season, says manager Paulo Fonseca. (ESPN)

Bayern Munich and Brazil winger Philippe Coutinho, 27, will be a target for Newcastle if they make Mauricio Pochettino the club's new manager. (Mirror)

Lille have received an 85m euros (£75m) bid from an unnamed club for Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen. The 21-year-old is wanted by Liverpool. (Telefoot - in French)

Real Madrid are planning to sell at least five players this summer, including Wales winger Gareth Bale, 30. (AS - in Spanish)

Leicester and Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, 23, is a target for Paris St-Germain. (ESPN)

Newcastle and West Ham are among a number of Premier League clubs to have enquired about Real Madrid and Serbia striker Luka Jovic, 22. (90min)

Leicester will make a move for Arsenal and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, 22, if England left-back Ben Chilwell, 23, is sold. (Express)

Barcelona could sell Uruguay striker Luis Suarez this summer with several MLS teams said to be interested in the 33-year-old. (Marca)

Newcastle, Everton, West Ham and Leicester are all monitoring the situation of Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 27. (90min)

Southampton hope to sign Reims' French defender Axel Disasi, 22. (Mail)

Leeds will look to make 20-year-old French goalkeeper Illan Meslier's loan deal from Lorient permanent if they win promotion to the Premier League. (Telegraph)