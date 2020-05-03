Transfer rumours: Rakitic, Pogba, Ndombele, Pedro, Mkhitaryan, Bakayoko

From the section

Tottenham are leading the race to sign Barcelona and Croatia's 32-year-old midfielder Ivan Rakitic. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Inter Milan want to sign 27-year-old Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 23, wants to stay and fight for his place at Tottenham amid interest from Barcelona. (Telegraph)

Chelsea and Spain forward Pedro, 32, is wanted by Roma and Real Betis. (Goal)

Arsenal are prepared to sell Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer to raise funds. The 31-year-old is currently on loan at Roma. (Mirror)

Sevilla are interested in French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. The 25-year-old is on loan at Monaco from Chelsea. (France Football - in French)

Arsenal and Chelsea both want to sign Feyenoord's Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu, 19. (Express)

Real Madrid and Spain winger Lucas Vazquez, 28, says the idea of playing club football in England is "very attractive" to him. (Guardian)

Manchester United have made contact with the representatives of RB Leipzig's French centre-back Ibrahima Konate, 20. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Manchester United and the Netherlands legend Jaap Stam, 47, says he has held talks with FC Cincinnati to become the MLS club's new head coach. (Goal)