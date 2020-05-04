Transfer rumours: Werner, Pogba, Camavinga, Partey, Ozil, Neymar

Liverpool have told Timo Werner’s representatives they need more time to decide on whether to make a formal offer for the 24-year-old RB Leipzig striker as they wait to see what impact the coronavirus will have on the next transfer window. (Guardian)

Inter Milan are preparing a part exchange with Leipzig for the German international, with Austrian Valentino Lazaro, also 24, who is currently on loan at Newcastle, part of the deal. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Real Madrid are preparing to make an offer to Manchester United to sign French midfielder Paul Pogba, 27. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Real are also looking at a deal to sign Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga, with the Old Trafford club keen to sign the 17-year-old too. (AS - in Spanish)

Sao Paulo midfielder Igor Gomez is also a target for the Madrid side but the 21-year-old’s club has not received an official approach for the player. Barcelona, Sevilla and Ajax are also keen on the Brazilian. (Goal via Globo Esporte)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, 26, has made it clear he would like to move to Arsenal and is hoping a deal can be struck between the clubs with Alexandre Lacazette switching as part of the deal. (Telegraph)

Former Aston Villa forward Nii Odartey Lamptey has warned Partey against a move to England. The Ghana international is also wanted by Juventus and Inter Milan. (Standard)

Turkish side Fenerbahce are reportedly working on a deal to sign Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 31 before the end of his current deal next year. (Sun)

Brazilian striker Neymar remains keen to leave PSG and rejoin Barcelona with the 28-year-old believed to be happy to take a 50% wage cut to move back to Spain. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Newcastle will have to pay Tottenham £12.5m if they want to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager this month - but they can sign him for nothing after 31 May. (ESPN)

Former Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes believes Manchester City’s German midfielder Leroy Sane, 24, who is strongly linked with a move to Munich, is overrated and ‘not worth £100m’. (Independent via Sport Bild)

Arsenal and Chelsea are set to battle it out to sign Feyenoord’s £23m-rated Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu, 19. (Sun)

Leicester City have been linked with an move for 20-year-old German defender Ismail Jakobs but FC Koln want £9m from the Foxes to secure the deal. (Leicester Mercury via Todo Fichajes)

Former England and Manchester City keeper Joe Hart could reignite his career at Leeds United and the 33-year-old is far stronger mentally after a downturn in his career, says former team-mate Danny Mills. (Football Insider)

Manchester United are close to finalising a deal for teenage Sunderland striker Joe Hugill, holding off competition from Arsenal and Tottenham for a player who does not turn 17 until October. (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea forward Pedro says he has “many offers” but the 32-year-old is waiting to speak to the Stamford Bridge club about his future beyond the end of the season. (Standard)

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the club have an agreement with Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana that the 24-year-old will be allowed leave the club this summer amid interest from Chelsea and Barcelona. (Mail)

Italian winger Stephan el Shaarawy says he was close to returning to Roma in January from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in a bid to earn a place in his country’s Euro 2020 squad. (Goal)