Tokyo 2020 Olympics & Paralympics: UK Sport asks government for exceptional funding

UK Sport chair Katherine Grainger is giving evidence on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday

UK Sport has asked the government for £53.4m in exceptional funding to help prepare Great Britain for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

The funding agency has requested the early commitment of money from April 2021 to give governing bodies and athletes the assurances that they will have funding up to the Games.

The current funding cycle runs until March 2021.

The Olympics and Paralympics are now in summer 2021 because of coronavirus.

The Olympics are scheduled to run from 23 July to 8 August, with the Paralympics taking place between 24 August and 5 September.

Any extra government money would essentially be a rollover of the current funding programme. The amount requested has been calculated by asking each governing body to provide a detailed review of the impact of the Games' postponement and of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is understood UK Sport has made internal savings of £1.6m to help support the system in the short term.

The agency's chair, Katherine Grainger, is due to give evidence on the impact of coronavirus to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee on Tuesday.

She has previously said the continued funding of British elite-level Olympic and Paralympic sport had entered "uncharted territory as to how we go from that March break point through to the summer".

In 2016, UK Sport announced it had secured a £345m investment of government and National Lottery funds.