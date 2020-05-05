Transfer rumours: Pogba, Ramsey, Fernandes, Pepe, Mbappe, Willian, Chiesa

Manchester United are keen to sign Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 29, as part of a swap deal for France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27. (Express)

Sporting Lisbon have been reported to Fifa by Sampdoria, who claim they are owed a £4m sell-on fee following the sale of Bruno Fernandes, 25, to Manchester United in January. The Portuguese midfielder left Italy for Sporting in 2017. (Mirror)

Arsenal may be forced to sell six players to fund the remainder of 24-year-old Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe’s £72m fee for his move from Lille last summer. (Sun)

Chelsea winger Willian, 31, is expected to stay in London when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires in June, with the Brazilian opting to reunite with his former Blues manager Jose Mourinho at Tottenham. (Mail)

Manchester City are interested in River Plate's Lucas Martinez Quarta, 23, and want to bring the Argentine to Etihad Stadium, with his compatriot and fellow central defender Nicolas Otamendi, 32, going the other way. (Sports Witness via TNT Sports - in Spanish)

Juventus will step up their pursuit of Fiorentina's Italy winger Federico Chiesa, with his club willing to sell “for the right price," while Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan are also interested in the 22-year-old. (Goal)

Manchester United need to make a decision on the future of England Under-21 goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 23, who has starred during his time on loan at Sheffield United, with his Old Trafford contract expiring at the end of June. (Sun)

Everton’s hopes of signing Napoli’s Allan, 29, are fading with the Serie A club’s owner saying the Brazilian midfielder’s £65m price tag will not drop because of Covid-19 - which is also the case for Liverpool target, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 28, who is valued at £95m. (Il Napolista - in Italian)

Arsenal are interested in Bayern Munich defensive midfielder Angelo Stiller, 19. (Bild - in German)

Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 21, has asked for a clause in his contract renewal to allow him to leave the Ligue 1 champions for Real Madrid or another European club in the future. (AS - in Spanish)

Juventus and Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain has not decided whether to travel back to Italy from his homeland, with his boyhood club River Plate interested in signing the 32-year-old. (TuttoSport - in Italian)

Lyon want to keep on-loan Villarreal and Cameroon forward Karl Toko-Ekambi, 27. (Goal)

DC United are still interested in signing a defender when the MLS transfer market reopens, after their plans were interrupted when the league was suspended two games into the season. (MLSsoccer.com)

The video assistant referee will continue to be used in the Premier League if and when the season restarts. (Telegraph - subscription required)