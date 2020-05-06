Transfer rumours: Ighalo, Gomes, Kurzawa, Rashica, Bakayoko

Manchester United want to extend the loan deal of Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo, 30, from Shanghai Shenhua. (Standard)

Arsenal’s hopes of signing France left-back Layvin Kurzawa from Paris St-Germain have been handed a boost with there being “zero” chance the 27-year-old will sign for Barcelona. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Liverpool, Southampton and RB Leipzig are in a three-way chase for Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica, 23, with the Kosovan’s contract set to expire in June. (Bild - in German)

Manchester United have offered forward Angel Gomes, 19, a £300,00-a-week deal in a bid to stop him leaving for free in the summer - and to reassure the England Under-20 international he features in their future plans despite the club’s interest in Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham, 16. (Sun)

The Old Trafford outfit are also keen on Sunderland’s 16-year-old forward Joe Hugill, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Wolves and Leeds interested in the teenager as well. (Northern Echo)

Chelsea’s French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is currently on loan at Monaco, wants to return to AC Milan. The 25-year-old spent the 2018-19 season on loan at the San Siro. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Both Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in KV Mechelen's 17-year-old Belgian midfielder Aster Vranckx. (Mirror)

Manchester City are preparing a 32m euros (£28m) bid for Marseille’s French defender Boubacar Kamara, 20. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Roma want Arsenal to pay a portion of Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s £180,00 weekly salary if the Premier League side want to make the 31-year-old’s loan move permanent. (ESPN)

The Gunners are favourites to sign RB Leibzig's Dayot Upamecano, 21, ahead of Tottenham and Manchester United, who are also tracking the France Under-21 defender. (Football.London)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, 71, will be able to take charge of his side if and when the Premier League restarts, despite fears he would have to self-isolate because of coronavirus rules. (Mail)

After his loan spell at Besiktas was cancelled, Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, 26, is set to return to the club to see out the remaining two years on his contract, according to his agent. (Fanatik via Sport Witness)

Jurgen Klopp turned down the chance to manage Mexico in 2015 in favour of taking charge at Liverpool.(Goal)