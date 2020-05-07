Transfer rumours: Coutinho, Koulibaly, Sancho, Icardi, Aubameyang

Newcastle will spend 80m euros (£70m) on Barcelona and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho if the club's proposed takeover goes through. The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Bayern Munich. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Newcastle's potential new owners also want to sign Napoli and Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. The 28-year-old is expected to leave the Italian club this summer for around £69.8m. (Sky Sports via Star)

However, Koulibaly is also considering a move to Liverpool. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Borussia Dortmund expect England winger Jadon Sancho, 20, to remain at the club, despite continued interest from Manchester United. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal could be given the chance to sign Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, 27, as a direct replacement for Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Aubameyang, 30, is out of contract next season, while Argentine Icardi is currently on loan at Paris St-Germain. (Tuttosport via Teamtalk)

The Gunners are also close to securing an agreement with free agent George Lewis. The Norwegian winger, 19, was previously at Tromso. (Metro via Goal)

Barcelona teenager Marc Jurado, 16, has turned down an offer of a professional contract with the Spanish club. The right-back is set to join Manchester United in the summer. (ESPN)

Chelsea target Dries Mertens has yet to agree a contract extension with Napoli. The Belgian forward, 33, is out of contract in the summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are all interested in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian, 25, will be allowed to leave the club for upwards of £80m. (Mail)

Kosovo and Wolfsburg winger Milot Rashica, 23, is a transfer target for Liverpool, the president of the Kosovo football federation has said. (Standard)

Championship leaders Leeds United are the favourites to sign Linfield midfielder Charlie Allen. The Northern Irishman, 17, has attracted interest from Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool. (Yorkshire Post)

Chelsea are interested in Monaco defender Fode Ballo Toure. The Frenchman, 23, is under contract until 2023. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's agent has denied that Arsenal want to sell the Armenian. Mino Raiola said the rumours about the midfielder, 31, were "fake news". (Express)

Barcelona's Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 32, says he is not thinking about leaving the club, despite his contract expiring in 2021. (Sky Germany - in German)