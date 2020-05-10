Transfer rumours: Aubameyang, Ighalo, Upamecano, Martinez

Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, promised his grandfather before he died that he would play for Real Madrid. (Sun)

The Gunners have also been dealt a blow in their pursuit of RB Leipzig's 21-year-old French defender Dayot Upamecano after his agent said a big money move would be unlikely because of coronavirus. (Sport 1, via Metro)

Shanghai Shenhua expect Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo, 30, to return from his loan spell at Manchester United in time for the start of the new Chinese Super League season, which is scheduled to begin in July. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, Manchester United have revived their interest in 22-year-old Inter Milan and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez. (Sport, via Mail)

Tottenham and Arsenal have been boosted in their pursuit of Brazilian midfielder Willian because the 31-year-old's contract extension talks with Chelsea are dead in the water. (football.london)

Borussia Dortmund want to sign Chelsea's teenage midfielder Charlie Webster and give the 16-year-old the Jadon Sancho treatment. (Sun)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has followed Dries Mertens on Instagram and reportedly contacted the 33-year-old Belgium and Napoli forward directly. (Express)

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas admits it will be difficult for the club to keep hold of their star players this summer - amid reported interest from Chelsea in 23-year-old French striker Moussa Dembele. (Star)

Manchester City want to sign Paris St-Germain's 17-year-old French midfielder Edouard Michut. (Sky Sports)

The father of Brazilian midfielder Gerson has claimed that Arsenal and Tottenham are both keen on signing the 22-year-old midfielder from Flamengo. (ESPN, in Portuguese)