Transfer rumours: Bale, Ndombele, Sancho, Ighalo, Pogba, Messi

Newcastle are ready to spend £53m to offer Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, 30, a route back to the Premier League this summer. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham will not allow £55m record signing Tanguy Ndombele, 23, to leave this summer. The French midfielder has been linked with Barcelona and Liverpool. (Independent)

Dejan Lovren appears to be edging closer to an exit from Liverpool, with Roma set to make their move for the 30-year-old Croatian defender. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool have joined the race along with several European giants for Red Bull Salzburg's 19-year-old Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. (Tuttosport, via Daily Mail)

Manchester United want to secure summer deals for a trio of young English players this summer - Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, 20, Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, 24, and Birmingham's 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Daily Star)

However, striker Odion Ighalo, 30, may have played his last game for Manchester United after talks to extend the Nigerian's loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua in China reached an impasse. (Standard)

Juventus have become the first Italian club to introduce their own salary cap, effectively ruling themselves out of the race for Manchester United's 27-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba. (Daily Mail)

Lionel Messi, 32, and some of his fellow players in Spain face a 30% pay cut next season as Barcelona and Real Madrid consider extending the wage drop caused by coronavirus. (Sun)

Chelsea are confident of signing Manchester United's 19-year-old English midfielder Angel Gomes. (Mirror)

West Brom will rival Tottenham for the signing of £18m Fenerbahce and Kosovo forward Vedat Muriqi, 26, if they are promoted to the Premier League. (Aksam, via Birmingham Mail)

Crystal Palace want Burnley boss Sean Dyche as their next manager. (Mirror)