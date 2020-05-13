Transfer rumours: Werner, Sane, Dembele, Bakayoko, Bellingham, Havertz

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has expressed surprise after 24-year-old Germany and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who has been linked with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, said he would rather move abroad than to the German champions. (Bild, via Metro)

Bayern Munich are considering a bid of more than £50m to try to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, with the 24-year-old Germany international's contract running out at the end of next season. (Telegraph)

Manchester United have secured 23-year-old France and Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, who is also a target for Chelsea, in a £61.8m deal. (Todofichajes, via Express)

Project Restart Police 'fearful' over crowds at stadiums

Manchester United want 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham to challenge for a first-team place if they manage to sign him from Birmingham City this summer. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea are willing to sell French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 25, for £31m but Paris St-Germain do not want to go above £26.5m to sign him. (Le10 Sport, via Star)

Barcelona have put a £53m price tag on 22-year-old France forward Ousmane Dembele, who they signed in a £135.5m deal. (Marca, via Star)

Tottenham defender Juan Foyth has been offered to clubs and Barcelona are interested in the 22-year-old Argentine. (Mirror)

Barcelona have held talks with Juventus about signing Italy defender Mattia de Sciglio, 27, from the Serie A side after contract talks with Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo, 26, broke down. (Marca)

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, 20, has been linked with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United but former Germany international Michael Ballack has told his compatriot to stay at his current club. (Football London)

Everton are set to let Dutch keeper Maarten Stekelenburg, 37, leave when his contract runs out at the end of the season and look to bring in a new stopper to provide competition for England international Jordan Pickford, 26. (Football Insider)