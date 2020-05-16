Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Pogba, Rabiot, Sancho, Mane, Dennis, Bogarde

France striker Kylian Mbappe will not push to leave Paris St-Germain this summer because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and the 21-year-old will stay with the Ligue 1 champions for one more season. (L'Equipe, via AS)

Juventus are close to a deal to re-sign France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, from Manchester United and will try to use fellow French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 25, as a makeweight to bring the price down. (L'Equipe, via Sunday Express)

But Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane remains determined to sign compatriot Pogba from Manchester United. (Mundo Deportivo, via Star on Sunday)

Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho but Manchester United have been the most proactive in trying to sign the 20-year-old England international. (Athletic, via Star on Sunday)

Meanwhile Chelsea are set to receive £48.5m from Atletico Madrid for 27-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata this summer - and could use those funds to make a move for Sancho. (Sun on Sunday)

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has praised the qualities of Inter Milan striker and fellow Argentine Lautaro Martinez, 22, who has been mentioned as a target for the Spanish club. (Sport, via Metro)

Club Bruges manager Philippe Clement says he expects 22-year-old Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis, who has been linked with Arsenal, Newcastle United and Wolves, to leave the club. (La Derniere Heure, via Birmingham Mail)

Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi doubts whether Liverpool's Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 28, and 30-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who plays for Arsenal, could fit in with the football the Nou Camp club play. (Metro)

Veteran Juventus and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini has said Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos's challenge on Liverpool's Mohamed Salah that forced the Reds striker off injured in the 2018 Champions League final was a "masterstroke". (Marca)

Chelsea believe they have moved ahead of Tottenham in their attempts to sign 16-year-old Dutch midfielder Lamare Bogarde, who plays for Feyenoord. (Football Insider)