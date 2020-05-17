Transfer rumours: Grealish, Dyche, Zaniolo, McNeil, Jimenez

Manchester United will have to pay £80m for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, 24, even if his side are relegated from the Premier League. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso is also a target for Manchester United and German club are willing to let the 25-year-old France international leave to fund moves for other players, including Manchester City and Germany winger Leroy Sane, 24. (Express)

Juventus will rival Manchester United in the race to sign Wolves forward Raul Jimenez, 29. (Times - subscription required)

Bournemouth and Scotland winger Ryan Fraser, 26, is believed to be interested in joining Tottenham on a free transfer when his contract with the Cherries runs out on 30 June. (Mirror)

Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella, 22, has been offered a five-year deal but is yet to decide on his future, having received interest from Nantes and Rangers. (Goal)

Liverpool are considering a summer move for Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo, 20, who is also a target for Manchester United and Tottenham. (Corriere dello Sport - via Sports Mole)

Meanwhile, it is claimed Liverpool had already made steps on a potential move for Zaniolo before the coronavirus pandemic halted football. (Il Tempo - in Italian)

Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente, 26, is looking for a move this summer and Monaco and Liverpool are among those interested. (La Razon - Spanish)

Crystal Palace are planning a triple raid on Burnley for manager Sean Dyche, winger Dwight McNeil, 20, and defender James Tarkowski, 27. (Mirror)

Manchester United will have to fend off interest from Real Madrid for defender Milan Skriniar, 25, with Inter Milan prepared to let him leave in the summer. (Mirror)

Fiorentina midfielder Christian Koffi, 19, decided against joining Liverpool in 2018 but says he did not make a mistake. (sofoot - in French)

Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, who has been linked with Liverpool, is on the verge of joining Inter Milan after the 20-year-old rejected a move to Serie A rivals Juventus. (Le10 Sport - in French)