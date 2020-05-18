Transfer rumours: Havertz, Higuain, Pjanic, Koulibaly, Silva, Lazaro

Bayer Leverkusen's German attacking midfielder Kai Havertz, 20, should turn down the chance to go to Liverpool and choose Borussia Dortmund instead says former Germany international Jens Nowotny. (Goal)

Juventus could sell a host of players, including Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 30, and Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, 32, this summer as part of a new policy of cutbacks designed to help the club cope with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona are to step up their attempts to sign Inter Milan's Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, 22, and Pjanic. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester United are ready to revive their interest in Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 28, after learning of Liverpool's interest in the Napoli star. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Daily Express)

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, 26, will not return to train with the club. The German had cancelled his contract with loan club Besiktas earlier this month. (Daily Star)

Newcastle United's on-loan winger Valentino Lazaro is waiting to hear from managing director Lee Charnley on where his future lies next season. The 24-year-old Austrian joined the Magpies from Inter Milan in January. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Manchester City are confident David Silva, 34, will agree to a short-term contract extension to allow the midfielder to see out the remainder of the season. The Spanish midfielder is scheduled to leave on 30 June when his deal expires. (ESPN)

Manchester United are set to recall 23-year-old Portuguese keeper Joel Pereira from his loan spell at Hearts following the conclusion of the Scottish Premiership season. (Manchester Evening News)

Wolves extend 33-year-old English goalkeeper John Ruddy's contract by a further year. (Birmingham Mail)

Watford's English striker Troy Deeney fears Premier League players will face a public backlash over mass testing for coronavirus. (Good Morning Britain via Evening Standard)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is hoping his out-of-contract players will sign short-term extensions to their contracts, which are set to run out before the proposed end of the current season. The contracts of Brazilian midfielder Willian, 31, and French striker Olivier Giroud, 33, are set to expire on 30 June. (Chelsea)

Lampard rejected the chance to be Ipswich boss because they had no money, according to his uncle Harry Redknapp. (Sun)

Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino is free to sign for prospective clubs after his Tottenham garden leave ended. (Telegraph)

Roma's legendary Italian forward Francesco Totti, 43, says he was very close to joining Real Madrid but they would not offer him more than what their striker Raul was making. (Libero via Marca)