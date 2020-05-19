Transfer rumours: Haaland, Sane, Traore, Diaby, Vertonghen

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane is not interested in a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. The 24-year-old Germany international remains set on a move to Bayern Munich.(Bild, via Sports Illustrated)

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19, turned down a move to Juventus in January because the Italian champions planned to put the Norway international into their under-23 squad. (La Repubblica, via Star)

Manchester United are among the favourites to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, joining Liverpool and Manchester City in considering a move for the 22-year-old Spaniard. (Birmingham Mail)

Arsenal are hoping to sign Bayer Leverkusen's France Under-21 winger Moussa Diaby. The 20-year-old former Paris St-Germain player provided two assists in Leverkusen's win over Bundesliga rivals Werder Bremen on Monday. (Le10Sport - in French)

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Dutch centre-back Xavier Mbuyamba from Spanish giants Barcelona, according to the 18-year-old's agent. (Voetbal International, via Mail)

Newcastle United's on-loan England defender Danny Rose, 29, believes Mauricio Pochettino - his former manager at Tottenham Hotspur - will "eventually" end up managing Manchester United. (The Lockdown Tactics, via TeamTalk)

Several European clubs are interested in Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen, who is out of contract this summer. The 33-year-old Belgian has been offered a deal by Spanish side Real Betis, with fellow La Liga outfit Valencia, plus Italian clubs Inter Milan and Roma also considering a move. (Star)

Manchester United midfielder James Garner, 19, will be allowed to leave on loan next season, with Championship sides Cardiff City, Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday interested in the Englishman. (Mail)