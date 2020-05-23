Transfer rumours: Pogba, Sancho, Aguero, Willian, Koulibaly, Rabiot

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has begun talks with Juventus about a summer move, but Real Madrid and Juventus are also both interested in the 27-year-old Manchester United midfielder. (Le10sport - in French)

Bayern Munich could get in the way of Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans to sign Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, 20. (Sun)

Barcelona are open to selling all but six of their players this summer as the club's financial situation worsens because of coronavirus. (Marca)

Sergio Aguero's agent has denied suggestions the 31-year-old Manchester City striker could leave the Etihad this summer, with rumours linking him with a return to Argentina. (Mirror)

Chelsea midfielder Willian, 31, says the club's refusal to offer him a three-year contract extension has left him in a "difficult" situation. (Esporte Interativo via Metro)

Manchester United are now favourites to sign Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly, 28, after Paris St-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid pulled out of the race. (Sun)

The FA Cup's 50 greatest moments Read, watch and see if you agree with our list...

The Red Devils have also held talks with 25-year-old Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot's agent, with Arsenal and Everton also interested. (Mirror)

Arsenal are chasing £20m Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, 27, after the Argentine starred in the Dutch side's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season. (Mirror)

Midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 22, is expected to leave the Gunners when the summer transfer window opens after falling out of contention under new boss Mikel Arteta. (Star)

Real Madrid are considering a surprise summer move for Celtic's Norwegian defender Kristoffer Ajer, 22, after his impressive showings in the Scottish Premiership. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)