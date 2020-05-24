Transfer rumours: Coutinho, Aubameyang, Higuain, Werner, Jimenez, King

Arsenal are to begin talks with Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho's agent. The Brazilian 27-year-old has spent the season on loan at Bayern Munich but the Bundesliga champions will not pay the £105m required to make the deal permanent. (Le10sport - in French)

Paris St-Germain are negotiating an agreement with Arsenal in an attempt to sign forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, for £34m. (Todofichajes)

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, 32, could return to the Premier League after a disappointing loan spell with Chelsea - Newcastle and Wolves are both interested. (Express)

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, 24, has been heavily linked with Liverpool but former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has suggested Old Trafford could be a better move. (Star)

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, 29 and valued at £57m, is being monitored by Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Madrid. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Bournemouth striker Joshua King, 28, is a target for four of the current top six clubs in the Premier League after Manchester United's £20m deadline-day bid was turned down in January. (Mirror)

Juventus want to beat Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19, in a £67m move. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Barcelona are willing to offload France forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, for just £37m. The Spanish club paid £137m for the Frenchman three years ago but he has only started five times after a string of injuries. (Mirror)

Winger Adama Traore, 24, has been advised to ignore Liverpool's interest and stay at Wolves for another season by former Sheffield United midfielder Michael Brown. (Star)

Wales and FC Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo, 19, says he is fully focused on the German club amid interest from Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)