Transfer rumours: Allan, Todibo, Henderson, Coutinho, Icardi

Everton have made a £40m move to sign midfielder Allan, 29, but Napoli want closer to £60m for the Brazilian. (Il Mattino - in Italian)

The Toffees have also made a £25m offer to Barcelona for French defender Jean-Claire Todibo, 20, who is currently on loan at Bundesliga side Schalke. (Mail)

Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin came close to selling the Cherries to a Saudi Arabian business consortium in January, only to see the deal break down over a disagreement in the club valuation. (90min)

Manchester United will grant an extension to let English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 23, finish the season on loan at Sheffield United with the current deal ending in June. (Telegraph)

Chelsea have decided against using their buy-back clause on Sassuolo's Ivory Coast international winger Jeremie Boga, 20, who has been linked with a move to Napoli. (Guardian)

On-loan Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 27, may not play for Bayern Munich again after the Bundesliga leaders decided not to sign him permanently from Barcelona and has been offered to Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham. (Sky Sports)

Inter Milan and Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, 27, is moving closer to a permanent transfer to Paris St-Germain for around £54m. (ESPN)