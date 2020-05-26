Transfer rumours: Newcastle takeover, Coutinho, Shaqiri, Willian, Palhinha

Newcastle have began talks to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 28, after Bayern Munich decided they will not be taking up their option to sign the Brazil international on a permanent deal. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

The Magpies have also identified Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, 28, as a major transfer target this summer. The Switzerland international has played just 10 times for the Reds this season. (Mail)

The £300m Saudi-Arabia funded takeover of Newcastle is in doubt after the World Trade Organisation ruled that the country is behind a pirate TV and streaming service that offers illegal access to sporting events. (Guardian)

Arsenal and Tottenham are both competing over the free signing of Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Willian, 31, who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer. (Telegraph)

Wolves could move for Sporting Lisbon's Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha, 24, who has an £18m release clause. (Mirror)

Euros Game of the Century Head here to vote for the greatest Euros match since 2000

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Ajax teenager Sontje Hansen, 18, who won the Golden Boot award at the U17 World Cup last summer. (Goal)

Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes are looking to sign Crystal Palace teenager Jadan Raymond, 16, for £250,000 with the midfielder's contract expiring next month. (Sky Sports)

The Premier League is looking at ways of taking fans to grounds digitally when the season resumes behind closed doors, including the potential use of the LED advertising boards and screens. (Express)

Premier League games that kick-off at 3pm on a Saturday may be shown live on TV after the organisation dropped its objections to showing matches at that time. (Times - subscription required)