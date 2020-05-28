Transfer rumours: Lallana, Coutinho, Bale, Fraser, Sidibe, Ighalo, Sancho

Leicester have made a long-term contract offer to Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana. The 32-year-old England international is out of contract at Anfield at the end of June. (Football Insider)

Five Premier League Clubs - Chelsea, Newcastle, Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester - are interested in Barcelona and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho. The 27-year-old, currently on loan at Bayern Munich, will cost around £90m. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Real Madrid have received no offers for Wales forward Gareth Bale and the 30-year-old is expected to remain at the club for another year. (Marca)

Manchester United and Newcastle are interested in Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri. The 18-year-old currently plays for Penarol. (Mail)

Galatasaray want to sign Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser. The Scot, 26, is out of contract and has also been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham. (Daily Record)

Everton will hold talks with defender Djibril Sidibe over extending his loan when the Premier League resumes in June. Frenchman Sidibe, 27, is on loan from AS Monaco until 30 June. (Liverpool Echo)

Shanghai Shenhua have softened their stance on allowing 30-year-old Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo to extend his loan spell at Manchester United. (ESPN)

Paris St-Germain are close to securing a permanent deal for striker Mario Icardi. The Argentine, 27, is on loan at PSG from Inter Milan but his deal ends on 31 May. (Sky Sports)

PSG are also considering a move for Chelsea's Brazilian playmaker Willian. The 31-year-old is likely to be available on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Le10Sport - in French)

Liverpool are likely to play their remaining home games at a neutral venue, should the Premier League resume from 17 June. (Times - subscription required)

Inter Milan will extend former Manchester United defender Ashley Young's contract. The Englishman, 34, joined the Italian club in January on an initial six-month deal. (Telegraph - subscription required)

England forward Jadon Sancho feels the pressure of being linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund, says team-mate Thomas Delaney. Sancho, 19, has been linked with Manchester United. (ESPN)