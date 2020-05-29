Al Mennie: 'Olympic inclusion will take surfing to the next level'

Al Mennie prepares to go surfing on Northern Ireland's North Coast

Big Wave surfer Al Mennie is philosophical about being unable to pursue his passion for the sport during the restrictions caused by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

And his time out of the water has also given Mennie, based on the north coast of Northern Ireland, time to reflect on how surfing's inclusion in the Olympics will impact the sport for the better.

"I've been out of the water about two months now. It's really, really unusual, I'm used to surfing or being in the water in some capacity nearly every day. It's just been a bit weird," Mennie told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time programme.

"It's frustrating, I've literally done this for most of my life, I've been surfing for most of my life, I live right on the beach so it's very normal. I walk my dog there and sit and have coffee watching the sea, but I don't go surfing!"

Surfing will make its debut at the rescheduled Tokyo 2021 Olympics and will also feature in the Paris 2024 Games.

It is hoped that the sport's youthful image will help the Olympics attract younger audiences.

Struggling to be mainstream

"I think one of the biggest handicaps with surfing has been the fact that it has always struggled to be mainstream," argued Mennie.

"In terms of sponsorships for surfers, now often referred to as athletes, it has been very difficult sport to get funding.

"The brands that are in the surf industry generally don't fund the surfers very well - you'd need to be getting mainstream coverage and mainstream brand exposure to be able to survive in the world of surfing, which is a strange concept considering surfing isn't in the mainstream world.

"Getting mainstream coverage as part of the Olympics will provide viewers who aren't necessarily surfers with something that they can relate to.

"If the ordinary viewer can watch surfing on TV and understand the scoring of it and what every surfer's doing in order to score and be judged, I think that'll probably lift it even more and athletes might get paid more."

Al Mennie pictured with his surfboard on the North Coast of Northern Ireland

'I can get data within two minutes'

The 39-year-old says part of the lure of Big Wave surfing is tracking the course of 60-feet waves and predicting when they will arrive can now be done much more immediately.

"Nowadays it's very easy actually because you can go online and you can log in to data from all over the world.

"Usually I'm looking at storms coming up to the West Coast or North West Coast of Ireland and they come from the Caribbean believe it or not, so these big storms which are causing havoc down in the Caribbean get drawn up the whole Atlantic through the gulf stream and then they hit the coast of Ireland.

"I can get data within two minutes on my phone and it's updated every hour.

"Years ago, we only ever had the BBC weather forecast and you would turn it on in the evening and you would see this low-pressure system and you would try to guess in how many days' time there might be waves whereas now I can tell within the hour."

Growing in popularity

Mennie adds that "most big wave surfers in the world have been surfing for at least 15 years before they even get into it".

"It's very individual, there are more and more people doing it now.

"Over the last 20 years it's gradually grown in popularity I suppose as surfers have got better and more people are seeing it nowadays.

"Even if you go on the biggest conditions forecast ever, there's a slim chance you'll be the one that rides the biggest wave on the day, so it's very hard to be competitive in big wave surfing.

"Every session there's something scary comes along. I fell one time here of the West Coast on a 40-foot wave and I actually cracked my helmet. It hit something under water and it cracked!