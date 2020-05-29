Transfer rumours: Sane, Hernandez, Hendrick, Bellingham

Bayern Munich have offered Manchester City their 24-year-old French defender Lucas Hernandez as they ramp up their pursuit of City's 24-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sane. (TZ - via Manchester Evening News)

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, 27, is set to make his move to Paris St-Germain permanent after a deal worth £51.2m was agreed with Inter Milan. (Sky Sports)

AC Milan have shown an interest in signing Burnley and Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick, 28, on a free transfer. (Sky Sports)

The agent of Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old right-back Achraf Hakimi, on loan from Real Madrid, says playing at the Spanish club is the player's priority - but has claimed there is no hurry for the Moroccan to return. (Evening Standard)

Leicester City have firmed up their interest in Celtic's 22-year-old Norwegian defender Kristoffer Ajer. (Nicolo Schira, via Leicestershire Live)

'I could hardly walk' Brendan Rodgers: Leicester City manager reveals he had coronavirus

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet expects attention on teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham to increase if the Championship gets back under way, with Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund heavily linked to the 16-year-old. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal have completed the signing of the unattached Rwanda-born winger George Smith, 19, who is also eligible to represent Norway (VG - in Norwegian)

Arsenal have also renewed their transfer interest in Lyon and French striker Moussa Dembele, 23, and have made contact with his representatives. (L'Equipe - in French)

Meanwhile, Arsenal are set to made redundant up to 10 scouts, who helped discover the likes of 20-year-old striker Reiss Nelson and 18-year-old winger Bukayo Saka, from the club's academy as cost-cutting measures caused by coronavirus crisis. (Mail)