Sport returns: From Monday 1 June competitive sport allowed behind closed doors

The UK government has approved the return of domestic competitive sport behind closed doors from Monday.

The 'phase three' guidance paves the way for live sport to return on 1 June for the first time since mid-March.

It is up to individual sports to assess the risk and consult athletes, coaches and support staff.

Horse racing is among the first to resume with a meeting at Newcastle on Monday, while the Premier League is due to resume on 17 June.

Clubs in England's top flight returned to 'phase two' contact training on 25 May.

"The wait is over. Live British sport will shortly be back on in safe and carefully controlled environments," said the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden.

"This guidance provides the safe framework for sports to resume competitions behind closed doors. It is now up to individual sports to confirm they can meet these protocols and decide when it's right for them to restart.

"This is a significant moment for British sport. By working with clinicians every step of the way, we are creating the safest possible environments for everyone involved."

