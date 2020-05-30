Transfer rumours: Pogba, Rabiot, Ighalo, Coutinho

Manchester United are open to the idea of French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 25, being included in a swap deal with Juventus for his compatriot, 27-year-old midfielder Paul Pogba. (Calciomercato - via Express)

Meanwhile, Manchester United are continuing negotiations with Shanghai Shenhua over a loan extension until January 2021 for 30-year-old Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo. (Goal)

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged the club not to sign 27-year-old former Liverpool and current Bayern Munich and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer. (Mirror)

Arsenal's Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 24, 'dreams' of Boca Juniors transfer amid uncertainty over his future. (Fox Sports Argentina, via Evening Standard)

Inter Milan have inserted an 'anti-Juventus' clause in their deal with Paris St-Germain for Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, 27, with the French club subjected to a £13m fee if they sell him to the 'Old Lady'. (Goal)

Manchester United remain confident that they will sign forward Jadon Sancho, 20, before next season, despite Borussia Dortmund's attempts to tie the Englishman down to a new contract. (90min)

Stoke City and Preston North End are on alert after Celtic failed to give a new contract to 32-year-old Irish winger Jonny Hayes. (Mail)

Middlesbrough are ready to cash in on prized asset, 22-year-old English centre-back Dael Fry, this summer, but the Championship strugglers want about £20m for their academy graduate. (90min)