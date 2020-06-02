Transfer rumours: Chilwell, Pogba, Almada, Sancho, Lacazette

Chelsea have made Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell, 23, one of their main transfer targets but the England international could cost up to £85m. (Athletic - subscription required)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has spoken to the agent of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, saying he is still interested in signing the France World Cup winner. (Le 10 Sport - in French)

Manchester United have identified Velez Sarsfield's Argentine winger Thiago Almada, 19, as a possible transfer alternative to Borussia Dortmund and England international winger Jadon Sancho, 20. (Manchester Evening News)

Inter Milan will make a move to sign Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette, 29, should Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez, 22, join Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Tottenham have given England full-back Danny Rose, 29, permission to remain on loan at Newcastle for the remainder of the season. (Football Insider)

Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff, 20, who is currently on an £850-a-week academy deal, has been offered a £30,000-a-week contract by Serie A side Udinese, with the Magpies due just £400,000 in compensation. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona have made an enquiry about re-signing Spanish centre-back Eric Garcia, 19, from Manchester City. (ESPN)

Galatasaray have joined the race to sign Charlton and Montserrat international striker Lyle Taylor, 30, who says he will not play for the club again as his contract expires this summer. (Mail)

Brighton look set to miss out on the £15m signing of Rennes striker M'Baye Niang, 25, after Marseille entered talks to sign the Frenchman. (Star)

The Premier League has told clubs that no more than four matches will be stages at neutral venues, meaning Liverpool could become champions at Anfield. (Mail)