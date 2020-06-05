George Floyd death: Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings joins Black Lives Matter protest in Birmingham
-
- From the section Sport
Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings says the "energy and power" of a Black Lives Matter protest in Birmingham was "like nothing I've felt before".
Protests have been held globally after unarmed black man George Floyd died while being restrained by a white Minneapolis police officer on 25 May.
Mings attended a 4,000-strong protest at Victoria Square on Thursday.
"I make no apologies for standing up for what I believe in," the 27-year-old wrote on social media.
Sharing photographs of the protest, Mings wrote: "Nothing but energy and passion today. Won't be silenced."
West Midlands Police said there were "no arrests and no disorder" at the march.
Athletes from a number of sports have spoken out about racial discrimination and police brutality following Floyd's death.
Derek Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers present face counts of aiding and abetting murder.