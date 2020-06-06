Transfer rumours: Havertz, Werner, Rabiot, Chilwell, Rugani

Real Madrid have made an 80m euro (£71m) bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz and would allow the 20-year-old Germany midfielder to stay at his current club next season before moving to the Bernabeu. (ESPN via Bild)

Chelsea will listen to offers for several players following the expected arrivals of Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 27, from Ajax and Germany striker Timo Werner, 24, from RB Leipzig this summer. (Daily Star on Sunday)

Red Bull Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff has denied Chelsea have met Werner's £53m release clause, saying no club has "sent us a transfer contract". (Sky Sports Germany via Metro)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has described Havertz and Werner as "great" players but said the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic complicated a possible signing. (Sky Sports)

Everton are leading the race to sign 25-year-old Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who was given his debut at former club Paris St-Germain by Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti in 2012. (Tuttosport via Mail on Sunday)

Chelsea face competition from at least seven clubs in their attempt to sign England left-back Ben Chilwell from Leicester, who are under no pressure to sell the 23-year-old. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal and Wolves are interested in 25-year-old Italy defender Daniele Rugani, who has struggled for first-team football at Juventus under manager Maurizio Sarri.(Tuttosport via Mail on Sunday)

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman turned down the chance to manage Barcelona in January to keep his word to the Netherlands national team. (AS)