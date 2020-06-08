Transfer rumours: Fati, Van de Beek, Gerson, Ngakia, Mkhitaryan

Manchester United failed in an £89m bid for Barcelona's Ansu Fati, 17, after giving up on Borussia Dortmund's England forward Jadon Sancho, 20. (Sport)

Ajax have confirmed that Manchester United are interested in signing their 23-year-old Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek. (Sun)

Chelsea are challenging Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund to sign Flamengo's Brazilian midfielder Gerson, 23. (Fox Sports via Express)

Newcastle United could be bought by an American entrepreneur if a Saudi Arabian-led consortium does not complete their proposed takeover of the club. (Telegraph)

West Ham are waiting to see if out-of-contract English right-back Jeremy Ngakia, 19, becomes the first Premier League player to refuse a short-term extension. (Talksport)

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to make a permanent move to Roma after the Armenian, 31, joined the Serie A side on a season-long loan last summer. (Goal)

Manchester United are set to agree new contracts with left-back Brandon Williams, 19, and goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 23, who has spent the last two seasons on loan with Sheffield United. (ESPN)

England quartet in top five 'most valuable' Sterling, Sancho, Alexander-Arnold and Rashford are named among the top five most valuable players in Europe by analysts

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, 23, is open to a permanent move away from Real Madrid after spending the season on loan with Arsenal. (Independent)

Arsenal are still favourites to sign Spanish midfielder Marc Roca, 23, from Espanyol. (Express)

The Champions League and Europa League knockout stages are set to conclude in Lisbon over the space of two weeks in August. (Independent)