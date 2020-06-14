Transfer rumours: Grealish, Sancho, Aubameyang, Alonso, Havertz, Ndidi

Manchester United will step up their efforts to sign Aston Villa's English midfielder Jack Grealish, 24, in a £75m deal after being told to wait another 12 months for Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho, 20. (Daily Star)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says deciding whether to sign a new deal at Arsenal is "possibly the most important" decision of his career. The 30-year-old Gabonese striker suggested the ball is in the Gunners' court. (Telefoot - in French)

Newcastle United are interested in Chelsea's Spanish full-back Marcos Alonso, with the 29-year-old's future at Stamford Bridge uncertain as the Blues are linked with Leicester's English defender Ben Chilwell, 23. (Sun)

Chelsea are willing to offer £75m for Kai Havertz, but Bayer Leverkusen value the 21-year-old Germany midfielder at £90m. (Express)

Manchester United have added Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, 23, to their list of transfer targets, with Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain also interested in the Nigeria international. (Express)

Arsenal are being tipped to sign Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey - and Atletico Madrid have accepted the 27-year-old will leave the club. (COPE, via Caught Offside)

The Gunners have also been given a boost in their bid for 35-year-old Brazil defender Thiago Silva, who wants to stay in Europe after he leaves Paris St-Germain this summer. (Caras - in Portuguese)

Arsenal have also got Reims' Axel Disasi, 22, in their sights with his fellow French defender Dayot Upamecano, 21, likely to be too expensive to buy from RB Leipzig. (Goal, via Express)

Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Chelsea are all interested in Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez. Roma will sell the 25-year-old for £36m. (Estadio Deportivo - in Spanish)

Chelsea are also considering a move for Southampton's England international goalkeeper Fraser Forster, 32. (Football Insider)