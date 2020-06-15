Sky Brown: Skateboarder, 11, says 'falling is a part of life' after horrific training incident

Media playback is not supported on this device I want to show sometimes you're going to fall - skateboarder Sky Brown

Eleven-year-old British skateboarder Sky Brown wanted to show "falling is part of life" when she shared news of a horrific training incident earlier this month.

Brown was taken to hospital in a helicopter and was unresponsive on arrival after falling from a ramp in California.

She posted a video on Instagram from her hospital bed four days later.

"I just thought: on social media, everything is perfect," she said.

"People might think I'm super girl or something but I want to show sometimes you're going to fall," Brown told BBC Sport.

"I want to spread the message that it's OK to fall sometimes, you are going to fall, Beyonce's going to fall, all your heroes are going to fall.

"I wanted to show you've got to get back up and keep on going. Falling is part of life and that can't stop what you're doing."

Brown - who was hoping to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian in Tokyo - was left with skull fractures and broke her left wrist and hand, but is expected to recover fully.