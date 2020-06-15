Transfer rumours: Tarkowski, Werner, Hakimi, Benrahma, Van de Beek, Partey

From the section

Leicester City are battling Crystal Palace for the signature of Burnley and England centre-back James Tarkowski, 27. (Mirror)

Timo Werner's transfer from RB Leipzig to Chelsea will be officially completed this week, as the 24-year-old German striker's £53m release clause expires today. (Evening Standard)

Juventus want to sign Chelsea's 28-year-old Italy midfielder Jorginho and Spain left-back Marcos Alonso, 29. (Express)

Manchester City are monitoring Real Madrid and Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund. (AS, via Sun)

Chelsea have opened talks to sign Brentford's 24-year-old Algerian winger Said Benrahma. (RMC, via Express)

The Blues' interest in Benrahma is a blow for Aston Villa, who have been linked with the forward for over a year. (Birmingham Live)

Former Netherlands midfielder Ronald de Boer says Ajax midfielder and compatriot Donny van de Beek, 23, would prefer a move to Real Madrid over Manchester United. (Marca)

Nice will make a £2m bid for Everton and France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 30, this week. (Mail)

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign Paris St-Germain and Brazil skipper Thiago Silva, 35, on a free this summer. (Sun)

Arsenal are reportedly willing to triple Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey's wages in order to sign the 27-year-old Ghanaian. (Goal, via Mirror)

Norwich are close to signing Sunderland's 18-year-old English full-back Bali Mumba. (Mail)