Transfer rumours: Messi, Ronaldo, Pedro, Fraser, Chilwell, Alaba

Barcelona will offer Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 32, a new contract to keep him at the club until 2023. (Mundo Deportivo via Metro)

Spanish forward Pedro, 32, has agreed to join Roma on a free transfer and must decide whether to sign a short-term extension to stay at Chelsea until the end of the season. (Guardian)

Pedro is unwilling to finish the season with the Blues because he does not want to put the move to Roma at risk. (The Athletic - subscription only)

Scottish midfielder Ryan Fraser, 26, wants more than £100,000-a-week to sign as a free agent after he turned down the offer of a short-term contract to stay at Bournemouth for the rest of the season. (The Times - subscription only)

Leicester City do not want to sell 23-year-old England left-back Ben Chilwell in the next transfer window - even if they are offered in the region of £50m. (Sky Sports)

Bayern Munich will consider selling Austrian left-back David Alaba, 27, rather than running down his contract. (Telegraph - subscription only)

Manager Mikel Arteta has asked the Arsenal board to back him to improve his squad in the transfer market - after Premier League rivals Chelsea agreed a £54m deal to sign German striker Timo Werner, 24, from RB Leipzig. (Mirror)

Monaco's German right-back Benjamin Henrichs, 23, who Bayern Munich are interested in, will probably join RB Leipzig. (Bild Sport - in German)

Orlando City's Portuguese captain Nani, 33, says that former Manchester United and international team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, has said he will "probably" end up in Major League Soccer before he retires. (ESPN)

Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley believes that the club are 'in a good place' as they seek to secure contract extensions for loanees including Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, 31, and English midfielder Trevoh Chalobah, 20. (Yorkshire Post)

Everton's Irish goalkeeper Dan Rose, 16, has moved to Bundesliga club Schalke. (Liverpool Echo)