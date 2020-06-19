Transfer rumours: Ozil, Abraham, Giroud, Carroll, Felix

Former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil wants to see out the final year of his Arsenal contract but the Gunners want to offload the 31-year-old, who is on £350,000-a-week, this summer for financial reasons. (ESPN)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has challenged England striker Tammy Abraham, 22, to "improve" following the signing of Germany forward Timo Werner, 24, from RB Leipzig. (Metro)

France forward Olivier Giroud, 33, says he wants to win more trophies with Chelsea and that Werner's arrival is "more motivation for strikers" at the club. (Guardian)

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, live on the BBC on Saturday Why Wilfried Zaha is at a career crossroads - Jermaine Jenas

England striker Andy Carroll, 31, and Spanish defender Javier Manquillo, 26, are close to signing new deals with Newcastle United. (Shields Gazzette)

French midfielder Papa Gueye, 21, has agreed to join Watford after his Le Havre contract runs out this summer but his agent says the player does not want to move to Vicarage Road and Arsenal have made him an offer, while Marseille are also among clubs from France, Germany and Portugal who are interested. (Le Phoceen, in French)

Atletico Madrid rejected an 150m euro (£136m) offer for Portugal striker Joao Felix, 20, from an English club prior to the coronavirus pandemic. (Goal)

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says new contract offers have been made to members of his squad, with the club understood to have held talks with English defender Chris Basham, 31, and midfielder John Lundstram, 26, as well as Republic of Ireland defender John Egan, 27. (Sheffield Star)

Everton have joined Manchester United and Southampton in keeping tabs on Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, with the 21-year-old Ghanaian having a year left on his contract and a £10m buy-out clause. (Mirror)

Championship leaders Leeds United plan to make £50m worth of signings if they are promoted to the Premier League. (Football Insider)