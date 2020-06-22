Transfer rumours: Henderson, Kurzawa, Meunier, Onana

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan at Sheffield United, will only sign a new contract at Old Trafford if he is guaranteed to be first choice. Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in the 23-year-old Englishman. (Manchester Evening News)

Paris St-Germain have offered France left-back Layvin Kurzawa, 27, a new four-year contract extension, amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. (France Football - in French)

Atletico Madrid are also keen on signing Kurzawa, should 22-year-old Brazilian left-back Caio Henrique leave to join Porto. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier will join Borussia Dortmund from Paris St-Germain on a free transfer when his contract ends this month. The 28-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the German club. (Bild - in German)

Paris St-Germain and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 33, will also not sign a short-term contract extension to play in the Champions League and will leave the Ligue 1 side this month. (RMC Sport - in French)

Ajax fans hung a banner outside the club's training ground on Monday, imploring Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 24, to stay amid interest from Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham. (Mail)

Agent Mino Raiola is in talks with Arsenal and Roma over a deal that would see Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 31, and Netherlands winger Justin Kluivert, 21, swap clubs. Mkhitaryan is on loan to the Italian side from the Gunners. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Arsenal have to decide on Tuesday whether to keep Brazil centre-back David Luiz, 33, Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari, 26, Portugal right-back Cedric Soares, 28, and Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, 23, after the end of their current deals. (Sun)

Croatia midfielder Mario Pasalic, 25, has joined Serie A side Atalanta on a permanent deal after six years at Chelsea without making an appearance for the Blues. (Sky Sports)

The 15m euro (£13.5m) fee for Pasalic will help Chelsea pursue Leicester and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 23, and Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Kai Havertz, 21, this summer. (Evening Standard)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has warned big clubs that the Foxes will fight to keep hold of Chilwell. (Mail)

Coventry City will be able to offer a permanent deal to Aston Villa midfielder Callum O'Hare this week. The 22-year-old Englishman has spent the season on loan with the League One champions. (Coventry Telegraph)

Ligue 1 club Rennes are confident Eduardo Camavinga, 17, will stay for next season despite the France Under-21 midfielder being heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks. (Marca)