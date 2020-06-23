Transfer rumours: Arthur, Carvalho, Soares, Ferguson, McGhee

Juventus have agreed a 80m euros (£72.5m) fee with Barcelona to sign 22-year-old Brazilian Arthur - but must still convince the midfielder to join them. (Sky Sports)

Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho, 28, has reached an agreement with Leicester City, with the Premier League club now just needing to agree a fee with Real Betis. (Marca)

Crystal Palace are getting closer to signing Nathan Ferguson after West Brom confirmed the English 19-year-old defender had rejected a new contract. (Guardian)

Arsenal are expected to agree an extension to Portuguese defender Cedric Soares' loan from Southampton and want to sign the 28-year-old permanently on a free transfer this summer. (ESPN)

English striker Andy Carroll, 31, is expected to sign a one-year extension to his current Newcastle United deal. (Chronicle)

Manchester United's English midfielder Dion McGhee, 19, is wanted by West Ham, Rangers and AZ Alkmaar. (Manchester Evening News)

The owners of West Ham are not actively looking to sell the club after reports of interest from a group from the United Arab Emirates. (Star)

Football's authorities in England are exploring the possibility of using the Community Shield as a test event for the return of fans before the start of next season. (Times - subscription required)

Arsenal's Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Martinelli, 19, could miss the rest of season after suffering a knee problem in training. (Mirror)

There was a big step taken towards a new San Siro stadium after a meeting between AC Milan, Inter Milan and city chiefs. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Rennes have offered Monaco 15m euros (£13.55m) for French defender Benoit Badiashile, 19. (RMC Sport - in French)